OFFICIALS: Juvenile pedestrian killed in East Texas hit-and-run; driver was intoxicated

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A juvenile is dead and two people have been arrested following a reported hit-and-run early Wednesday morning.

According to the Gun Barrel City Police Department, around 2:10 a.m., police were called to the South Gun Barrel Ln., near Stillwater St. on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

When police arrived on scene, they found a minor male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were told the suspect vehicle left the scene and turned west on Harmon Rd.

Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle and arrested Casey Dylan Jeffrey, 30, and Brooke Leann South, also 30.