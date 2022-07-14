TYLER POLICE: Power out at Broadway, Loop 323, trees down in other areas following rain

This story will be updated.

TYLER, Texas — As rain moved the area, the Tyler Police Department is also reporting several downed trees and power outages at intersections Thursday morning.

Police officers are guiding traffic at Broadway Avenue and Loop 323, where power has gone out, Andy Erbaugh, police spokesperson, said.

Erbaugh said officers are heading to intersections to direct traffic and place stop signs at intersections that are without power.

A tree is down at South Broadway Ave/Rusk Street and power lines are across the road. Both the north and south lanes of S. Broadway at Rusk Street are closed. Drivers should avoid this area and please take alternate routes, Erbaugh said.

"The roads are very wet and can be slick, please slow down and take your time. If an intersection has no power, it is to be treated as a four way stop," Erbaugh advised drivers.