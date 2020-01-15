KILGORE, Texas — Two puppies were rescued Wednesday morning after authorities say they were dumped on the side of the road in Kilgore.

According to Kilgore PD, at least three puppies appear to have been dumped near Stone Road and Highway 259 bypass in Kilgore.

One had unfortunately been run over when spotted. The remaining two puppies were rescued.

Police say no adult dog was found in the area. They believe the puppies were dumped.

Officials say they have had several recent incidents where puppies have been dumped on the side of the roadway.

The two puppies will be up for adoption at the Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center.

Dumping and/or abandoning puppies is a crime.

House Bill 653 and Senate Bill 1724, commonly known as “Loco’s Law,” went into effect September 1, 2001, making animal cruelty a felony and punishable by a $10,000 fine and up to two years in jail. The law was named for a puppy called Loco, whose eyes were intentionally gouged out. Prior to Loco’s Law, animal cruelty was not considered a felony under Texas law. Today, animal cruelty convictions are classified as either a felony or a misdemeanor.

In Texas cruelty to animals is defined as: