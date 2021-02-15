POLICE: Puppy found frozen to death, 8 other animals removed from home in Deep East Texas

Animal cruelty charges are being filed against the owners, according to the Grapeland Police Department.

GRAPELAND, Texas — Animal cruelty charges are being filed against the owners of animals who did not have adequate shelter overnight into Monday morning, according to the Grapeland Police Department.

On Sunday, officers responded to a residence in reference to animal cruelty. Once on scene, the GPD says they found four horses, four dogs and a dead 3-month-old puppy.

"The puppy was found frozen, locked in a wire crate, in the backyard of the residence," the GPD said. "Four living adult dogs were found chained outside, coated in ice, and without adequate shelter. Officers transported the dogs to a local veterinary clinic for treatment."