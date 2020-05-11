x
Police reiterate gun safety, responsible ownership after dog 'shoots' Plano man

Credit: Plano Police Department

PLANO, Texas — Imagine having your pistol tucked inside your waistband and while picking up your dog, a paw gets lodged in the trigger and fires the weapon, sending a bullet through your thigh.

Well, the Plano Police Department says that's exactly what happened to a man on Monday.

The PPD says this is the perfect time to reiterate responsible gun ownership and safety:

  • When carrying a firearm, make sure you have a holster that is safe and protects the trigger from any inadvertent discharges.
  • When not carrying your firearm, store it in a gun safe or other locking device to keep it out of the hands of others.
  • Always assume the weapon is loaded and treat it as such.
  • Keep your finger off the trigger until the weapon is ready to be fired.
  • Practice, practice, practice. Know your weapon, how and when to use it, and be a smart and responsible gun owner.

