Two people are dead following a triple shooting late Monday night in Tyler.

According to Tyler police, one female and two males were shot at a residence on the 1300 block of West Dobbs Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found one male on the porch of the residence with a gunshot wound. He was later identified as 51-year-old Charlie Verdell. Verdell later died at the hospital.

Police also found Ladidre Blevins, 32, and Daquan Munson, 17, inside the residence, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Munson, who is the son of Blevins, was pronounced dead.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Blevins called the police. When they arrived on scene, they asked her, "Who did this?" to which she replied, "My ex Tony Waters."

According to police, Waters was not related to any of the victims but was in a previous relationship with Blevins.

Police said Blevins was in a relationship with Verdell at the time of the shooting.

Longview Police arrested 55-year-old Tony Waters Tuesday afternoon with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Service.

According to the affidavit, police identified a teeange witness to the shooting, who said he was a family member of one of the victims.

According to the affidavit, the teen said he was inside the house and heard Verdell and Blevins arguing with an unknown black male in the living room.

The teen told police he saw Verdell fighting the subject before hearing Blevins say, "Don't shoot him." The teen said he then heard at least two gunshots.

Afterward, the teen said Munson ran into the living room to help while the teen went into the closet to hide. Then he said the subject assaulted Munson before subject shot Munson at least twice.

When he exited the closet, he found Munson with a gunshot wound to the head. He also saw Blevins calling the police with a towel on her head.

He described the subject to police and later identified Waters in a police line-up. He said he was 65 percent sure of his identification.

The affidavit also stated police talked to a neighbor of the residence.

According to the affidavit, she told police she heard a gunshot then a pause. Afterward she said she heard two more gunshots.

Then she said she saw a black male in black clothing holding what she thought was a gun. She said the subject was running out of the residence, "ducking and dodging" past her. He ran east before he went north into an alley.

Afterward, she said she saw a dark car quickly leave the alley heading east on Dobbs Street.

Waters is facing capital murder charges. He is currently held at the Gregg County Jail with a $1 million bond.

Meanwhile, Blevins remains in the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

