4 students receiving treatment following Tyler ISD bus crash on Loop 323, Lion Lane

TYLER, Texas — Four students are getting monitored and receiving treatment for injuries after a Tyler ISD school bus was involved in a wreck Monday afternoon.

According to Tyler police, the bus was involved in a crash at the Northwest Loop 323 and Lion Lane.

Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer Hines said the wreck happened around 3 p.m. in front of Tyler High. The bus was carrying students from the Career and Technology Center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.