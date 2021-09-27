Tyler police responding to crash involving pedestrian

Witnesses tell CBS19, a bicyclist was seen on the ground as other drivers stopped to help before police arrived on scene.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is responding after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle.

According to police, the accident occurred around 10:45 a.m. at Highway 69 North and WNW Loop 323, near the Exxon gas station, in Tyler.

Witnesses tell CBS19, a man was seen on the ground as other drivers stopped to help before police arrived on scene. A bicycle was also seen near the accident.