Details are limited, but drivers should avoid the area if possible.

TYLER, Texas — Police are responding to a major tw0-vehicle crash at a busy Tyler intersection.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of North Broadway Ave. and East Gentry Pkwy.

At this time, all southbound and northbound lanes of Broadway Ave. are closed at the Gentry Pkwy. intersection.

