19 ON SCENE: 1 seriously injured after being thrown from SUV that struck fuel truck near UT Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is on scene of a major crash near the University of Texas at Tyler.

According to the the TPD, the crash occurred around 7:55 a.m. in the 3900 block of University Blvd.

Police say a fuel truck was travelling southbound in the outside lane of University Blvd. when it was struck by an SUV from the back. The SUV then rolled and the one person was thrown from the vehicle.

The Tyler Fire Department began life saving procedures on the occupant whose status is unknown at this time.

The driver of the fuel truck was not injured.