Shreveport police identify suspect in hospital shooting

According to KTBS, police are on scene at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center.

SHREVEPORT, La. — Police are searching for the suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting that injured one person at a Shreveport hospital.

The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) says they are seeking the whereabouts of Taniel Cole in connection with a shooting that injured one person at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center.

We are on scene at St Mary's Place looking for a subject that shot a man earlier this morning. Please be on the lookout for Taniel Cole. pic.twitter.com/pOlqz0E61R — ShreveportPolice (@ShreveportPD) August 12, 2020

SPD Spokesperson Sgt. Angie Whilhite tells KTBS the person who is wounded has non-life threatening injuries.