Tyler police responding to reported pin-in crash at S. Broadway Ave., Grande Blvd. intersection

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is responding to a major crash at a busy Tyler intersection.
The crash occurred at the intersection of S. Broadway Ave. and Grande Blvd. around 7:25 p.m.
Witnesses tell CBS19 at least one vehicle is overturned, and traffic is backed up in all directions.
Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.
