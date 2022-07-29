x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tyler police responding to reported pin-in crash at S. Broadway Ave., Grande Blvd. intersection

Witnesses tell CBS19 at least one vehicle is overturned.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is responding to a major crash at a busy Tyler intersection.

The crash occurred at the intersection of S. Broadway Ave. and Grande Blvd. around 7:25 p.m.

Witnesses tell CBS19 at least one vehicle is overturned, and traffic is backed up in all directions.

Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott orders flags at half-staff in honor of Smith County deputy killed in overnight wreck by alleged drunk driver

RELATED: DPS identifies victims killed in fiery Smith County head-on collision

Paid Advertisement