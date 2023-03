CBS19 has a crew at the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is responding to a major rollover crash.

According to the TPD, officers responded to the intersection of S. Beckham Ave. and Troup Hwy. around 1:05 p.m. on reports of a pin-in accident.

All northbound traffic on S. Beckham Ave. is blocked at this time.