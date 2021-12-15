Man in custody following standoff in North Tyler

Traffic has now been reopened.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says a man who was involved in a standoff with law enforcement Wednesday morning has been taken into custody.

According to the TPD, an armed man in the 800 block of Moore Dr. has barricaded himself in a home and is threating to hurt himself and others.

A SWAT rbot was able to gain entry into the home and negotiators were able to talk the man out of the home. The home was swept and no one else was inside.

Traffic has now been reopened.