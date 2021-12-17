Police say capital murder indictments in Sheryia Grant case are result of steadfast investigation

In August 2016, Sheryia Grant disappeared from Kilgore.

KILGORE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a CBS19 Special Report in Feb. 2019.

Kilgore police say more information is expected to be released in the Sheryia Grant case at some point in the future, the result of thousands of hours of investigation.

But the case's recent capital murder indictments in Smith County were something KPD is proud of, the department said.

"In August 2016, Sheryia Grant disappeared from Kilgore. She was expecting her first child and Detectives pledged to solve the case," KPD posted in a note on Facebook. "Senior Detective Steve Goodson has been steadfast in his investigation since the beginning, working 1000's hours on this case."