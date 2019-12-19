TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a scam targeting residents in Tyler.

According to police, a person calls residents claiming to be Sgt. Adam Parker with the Tyler Police Department. The caller says the resident is involved in a civil matter and must pay to settle the case.

Police say the caller's number will appear to be a Tyler police extension.

Tyler police say the department will never call someone to solicit money for a fine.

Residents who may have information on this case are urged to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Tyler police urge residents to never share personal information over the phone with someone.