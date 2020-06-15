The Van Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam.

According to the Van Police Department, the scammer identifies himself as officer "Parker", calling from 903-963-5222. The phone number given to call back is 210-888-0865. The scammer will then instruct you to obtain Walmart gift cards or any other type of "cash card" to pay the City of Van.

Van PD will not call you regarding outstanding warrants and will instruct you to pay the City of Van. If you receive such a phone call, do not provide any personal or financial information.

Police say phone scams are very prevalent at this time.

Residents who may have information on this case are urged to call the Van Police Department at (903) 963-5642.