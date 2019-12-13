JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a telephone scam targeting residents in the city.

According to police, scammers are calling residents from and identifying themselves as the Jacksonville Police Department.

The caller says the resident has an active warrant against them, even offering a fake report number, and must pay a fine if they want to avoid arrest.

Police say the number the scammers are using is 844-242-0008.

Police say if you get a call from this number or from someone demanding money to pass the information to the Jacksonville Police Department.

The JPD also urge residents never to give out information over the phone including bank account numbers, social security numbers or dates of birth.