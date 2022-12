The other suspect, Ja'Maurius Manning, was located and booked into the Houston County Jail.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department is searching for one of two people accused of robbing convenience stores.

Police are seeking information regarding the location of Dantrell Beasley. Those who have information are asked to contact the PPD at (903) 729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at (903) 729-8477.