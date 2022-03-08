Teen accused of making threat against Corrigan-Camden ISD on social media arrested

Cooper said the threat came through social media to one of the high school students.

CORRIGAN, Texas — A 19-year-old man accused of making a violent threat on social media against a Deep East Texas high school has been arrested.

Randy Jones, of Crockett, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of terroristic threat in Houston County in connection with accusations of threatening Corrigan-Camden High School on Monday.

Corrigan-Camden ISD Superintendent Richard A. Cooper said the Corrigan-Camden Junior High and High School were both placed on a soft lockdown Monday afternoon after officials were made aware of the threat against the high school.

Cooper said the threat came through social media to one of the high school students.

The high school and junior high were placed under a soft lockdown, and law enforcement quickly investigated the threat.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Jones, Cooper said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we will continue to have a heavy police presence on the high school and junior high campuses. We have changed our drop off and pick up procedures for the time being," Cooper said. "As this situation unfolds, we will continue to make public statements to keep our parents and community informed."