Police search for missing Longview teen

She is 5′ 7″ tall, weighs about 130 pounds and she has hazel eyes and brown hair. Police said she also wears colored contact lenses.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are searching for a missing Longview teen who was last seen or heard from a week ago.

Hosanna Faith Shipton, 18, was last seen in Longview driving a black 2012 Volvo XC60 with Texas license plate number SCS8874, police said.

She is 5′ 7″ tall, weighs about 130 pounds and she has hazel eyes and brown hair. Police said she also wears colored contact lenses.

According to police, Shipton's family has not seen or heard from her since May 6.