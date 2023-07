People who have any knowledge of Lucky's whereabouts are asked to contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police officers are searching for a missing 32-year-old woman whose phone was last located near downtown Longview.

Jasmine Lucky weighs 240 pounds, is about 5'6" tall and she has a scar on her neck area. What she was wearing is unknown at this time.

Her phone was last located in the area of the 700 block of East Marshall Ave.