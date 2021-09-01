Police searching for driver of vehicle who struck and killed East Texas man

Texarkana police are asking anyone who may have information contact them at 903-798-3116.

TEXARKANA, Texas — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed an East Texas man late Saturday night.

According to the Texarkana - Texas Police Department, Hallard Green, 68, died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while walking on South Lake Dr. near the intersection of Allen Ln.

Officers responded to a report of a man lying in the 11 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found Green who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The vehicle who hit him did not stop and has not been located," the TTPD said in a statement. "Unfortunately, no witnesses have come forward and the evidence at the scene was very limited."