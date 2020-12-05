The Texarkana Texas Police Department is looking for a man they say assaulted his girlfriend multiple times over the past several months.

According to police, Tremont Davis is also wanted for two counts of burglary of a habitation and stalking.

Regarding the alleged assaults, police say Davis' girlfriend is currently recovering from a broken leg and arm.

If you have any information on Davis' whereabouts, please call the TTPD at (903) 798-3116 or the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP (7867).