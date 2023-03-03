Police searching for Houston man accused of shooting, killing his ex-girlfriend in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas — Police are searching for a Houston man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Palestine Thursday night.
According to the Palestine police, officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Joe Louis Street around 10 p.m. regarding a shooting.
Officers found a woman, who was identified as Brittany Johnson, 30, of Palestine, with a gunshot wound to the torso. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died, police said.
Through an investigation, officers named Johnson's ex-boyfriend Joseph Christopher Cole, 50, of Houston, police said. Officers then obtained a warrant for a murder charge.
Those with information related to Cole's location are asked to contact the Palestine Police Department at (903)729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at (903)729-8477.