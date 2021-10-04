Lufkin police searching for man in connection with weekend drive-by shooting

According to police, they are searching for Edward “Tony” Neveu Sr., 45, of Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection with the Saturday morning shooting of a man.

According to police, they are searching for Edward “Tony” Neveu Sr., 45, of Lufkin. Jerry Brown, 28, of Lufkin, said he was walking down E. Menefee St. around 11 a.m. when Neveu drove past him in a black Nissan Altima and fired a shot from the vehicle window. The bullet struck Brown in the lower back/buttock area. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say Neveu drove off before officers arrived. Brown told officers there was an ongoing issue between he and Neveu over money.

Neveu is described as a black male with very short hair. He stands 5’7 and weighs 165 pounds. He is known to have facial hair – sometimes a heavy beard and sometimes a goatee.

He has 12 prior Angelina County arrests on charges including:

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated sexual assault

Burglary of a habitation to commit another felony

Possession of a controlled substance

Assault/family violence

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon