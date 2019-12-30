KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is hoping to identify a woman after video appeared to show one of the women abandoning a dog beside a road.

The video appears to the show the driver of a black Jeep get out of the vehicle and get a black dog out of the back seat. The video then shows the woman tying the dog to a white fence. The woman gets back in the driver's seat and presumably drivers away.

Police say they would like to bring the woman in for questioning.

If you have any information on who the woman is, you are urged to call Detective Trevor Gesik at 903-218-6906 or by email at trevor.gesik@cityofkilgore.com.

You may also call the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. If you text your tip, please refer to KPD Incident #1912-0918