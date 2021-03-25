Police searching for information regarding fatal Henderson shooting

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.

HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson Police are reporting the death of a 46-year-old man in Henderson after a fatal shooting.

On Thursdsay, Henderson Police responded to the 300 Block of Summer Street after a call about a gunshot victim.

EMS responded to the scene and the victim was later pronounced deceased by Rusk County Justice of the Peace Judge Jana Enloe.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of family.