Police search for man accused of stealing hair products, holding store clerk at gunpoint in Lufkin

Police said he left with hair trimmers, clippers, and an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

LUFKIN, Texas — Police officers are searching for a man accused of stealing hair trimmers, clippers and cash from Sally Beauty Supply in Lufkin Friday morning. 

According to Lufkin police, a man in his 40s displayed a gun at the Sally Beauty Supply and he threatened the clerk around 10:30 a.m.  Police said he left with hair trimmers, clippers, and an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

He is described as a white man wearing a black shirt, baseball cap and blue jeans. Police don't know if he fled in a car or by foot. 

Those with information should contact man’s identity or this crime is asked to call the department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. 

