TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Police Department is investigating two overnight robberies that occurred within minutes of each other at local convenience stores.

Officials also believe the same suspect is involved in both incidents.

According to the TTPD, officers were dispatched to the first robbery at the EZ Mart in the 2800 block of Richmond Road around 12:40 a.m. The clerk told officers a man, armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the man left and was last seen running along the east side of the building.

About 15 minutes later, police say the same man entered the Exxon, located in the 4000 block of South Lake Drive. Again armed with a handgun, he ordered several customers inside the store to lie on the ground and made the clerk hand over the money from the cash register. This time, he was last seen leaving the area on foot headed north on South Bishop Road.

The suspect is described as being between 18 and 25-years-old. He has a slender build and stands approximately 5’11. He has what appears to be a Houston Astros tattoo on the inside of his left wrist.

Texarkana Police Department

If you have any information on this suspect please call the TTPD at (903) 798-3116 or the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.