Longview police searching for man showing early signs of dementia

The 72-year-old man who went missing Wednesday morning.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is searching for a 72-year-old man who went missing Wednesday morning.

Police say Robert Smith Freeman, 72, left his home in a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata SE with the Texas license plate: LFB8509 and small scratch on the passenger's side door.

According to the LPD, Freeman stands 5’6” and weighs 160 pounds. He also has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a button-down shirt over a t-shirt and blue jeans rolled up at the bottoms.

Freeman's family says he's showing early signs of dementia and may have become lost.