Longview police searching for man who held Dollar General employee at gunpoint, demanded money

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is searching for a person they say robbed a dollar store employee at gunpoint.
According to the LPD, on Monday, April 19, a man pulled a gun and demanded money from a clerk at the Dollar General, located at 1003 N. Eastman Rd.
Police believe the robber is either a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man. No identifying features were obtained from the store surveillance video.
If you have any information on this matter, please contact the LPD at (903) 237-1170, or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP(7867) and online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.