Longview police searching for man who held Dollar General employee at gunpoint, demanded money

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is searching for a person they say robbed a dollar store employee at gunpoint.

According to the LPD, on Monday, April 19, a man pulled a gun and demanded money from a clerk at the Dollar General, located at 1003 N. Eastman Rd.

Police believe the robber is either a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man. No identifying features were obtained from the store surveillance video.