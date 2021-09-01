x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police searching for missing Kilgore woman

Dakota Conert left her apartment around 1 a.m. on Monday.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is searching for a missing 18-year-old woman.

According to police, they are seeking the whereabouts of Dakota Conert. Police say she left her apartment in Kilgore around 1 a.m. on Monday in a pickup truck. Conert's friends and family have not had any further contact with her since that time. 

Credit: Kilgore Police Department

She was last seen wearing the gray quarter-zip top and shorts.

The KPD is looking to make sure Conert is safe.

If you know of her location, please contact Det. Joshua Sims at (903) 218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com. To submit an anonymous tip via text message to the KPD, text KILGORE and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

    

Related Articles

 