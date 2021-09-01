Police searching for missing Kilgore woman

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is searching for a missing 18-year-old woman.
According to police, they are seeking the whereabouts of Dakota Conert. Police say she left her apartment in Kilgore around 1 a.m. on Monday in a pickup truck. Conert's friends and family have not had any further contact with her since that time.
She was last seen wearing the gray quarter-zip top and shorts.
The KPD is looking to make sure Conert is safe.
If you know of her location, please contact Det. Joshua Sims at (903) 218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com. To submit an anonymous tip via text message to the KPD, text KILGORE and your tip to 847411 (tip411).