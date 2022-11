Prior to being found, the woman was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 9.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department says a woman who went missing Wednesday has been found.

According to the LPD, Nhan Le-Do, 57, was located Thursday and was taken to a local hospital. Her vehicle was found abandoned near the 2600 block of Bill Owens Pkwy.