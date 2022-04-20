Tyler police searching for missing woman, her dog

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a woman who was last seen Tuesday morning.
According to the TPD, Carey Pennington, 57, has been missing from an address on Martin Ln. since 5:30 a.m.
Police say she is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jean shorts and red/white/blue canvas shoes.
Pennington stands 5'7" and weighs about 168 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and has her dog, a white dog dachshund with her.
If you know her whereabouts please contact Det. Lopez at 903-531-1098 or TPD dispatch at 903-531-1000.
