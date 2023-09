If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the TPD at (903) 531-1000.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is asking the public for help locating a woman with mental health issues who has been missing since Monday, Sept. 4

On that day around 7:45 p.m., police say Anna Marie Allison, 24, left her home wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a gray bow on her head and leopard print slippers.

She has not been seen or heard from since.