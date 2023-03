Sadami Slick is a Pacific Islander, who stands 5'6 and weighs about 115 lbs. Officials believe she is on foot.

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Texas Police Department is searching for a woman with Alzheimer’s Disease.

According to the TTPD, Sadami Slick wandered away from house on Larry St., just off Moores Ln., early Friday morning and hasn't been seen since.

Slick is a Pacific Islander, who stands 5'6 and weighs about 115 lbs. Officials believe she is on foot.