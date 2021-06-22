Winnsboro police searching for people who abandoned 2 'very sick pups' without food, water

One of the dogs has since died and the other is not doing well, according to police.

The Winnsboro Police Department is asking for the public's help after two dogs were abandoned late Wednesday night.

According to the WPD, in the late night hours of June 16, two people abandoned two very sick pups without food or water.

