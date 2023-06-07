Police searching for person responsible for 'thousand of dollars' damage to Lake Jacksonville restroom

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the restrooms were damaged during the night on June 5 and 7.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Officers are searching for the people responsible for vandalizing the public restroom at Lake Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the restrooms were damaged during the night on June 5 and 7.

The estimated damage to the facility is worth thousands of dollars to repair, officials said.

Officials said the vandalism left behind a mess for our city crews to clean up and to spend money and time repairing the damage.

Information on the identity of person(s) involved, contact the Jacksonville Police Department or contact the Cherokee County Crime Stoppers at 903-586-2546.