Police searching for suspect after 2 women injured in Marshall store shooting

Police believe Montrell Hatton is driving a late model white 4-door Chevrolet pickup truck, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police officers are searching for a man who they say shot two women at a store Monday afternoon and is currently armed and dangerous.

Police said officers were called to Citi Trends, located in the 600 block of S. East End Blvd., around 4:15 p.m. about a report of a man shooting two women.

When police arrived, they found that the shooter fled the scene and two women had gunshot wounds. The immediate area was cleared for any potential additional threats and the victims were taken to a local hospital, police said.

According to police, Montrell Antwon Hatton, 39, of Marshall, was identified as the shooter by the two victims. Investigators received warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police believe Hatton is driving a late model white 4-door Chevrolet pickup truck, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Marshall Police and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office are continuing to search for Hatton. Those with information about his location are asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. To remain anonymous, contact Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.