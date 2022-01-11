Police search for vehicle that struck 2 people celebrating Halloween, walking to The Cascades in Tyler

Both investigators and Noah's family are asking for the public's assistance.

TYLER, Texas — Police are seeking the public’s help after two people were struck while celebrating Halloween and walking to The Cascades in Tyler early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, 20-year old Noah Mireles, dressed in his dinosaur costume, was out celebrating Halloween with a friend. As they were walking to his car near The Cascades, they were hit.

Edward Sheink said he was horrified when he saw his injured nephew in the hospital.

“I thought he was dead ecause he wasn't moving. He was covered in blood,” Sheink said. “He has a broken cheekbone and fractured face. So (his) nasal cavities collapsed and fractured.”

Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said officers responded to the 4000 block of Briarwood Road about two pedestrians who had been struck by a vehicle.

Noah was rushed to a Tyler hospital, where he stayed overnight.

“My nephew is the one that's suffering, and also the other child is suffering,” Sheink said. “It's kind of to the point where this should have been handled already.”

Police say witnesses spotted the car before it sped off, and they were able to give officers a description: a white or gray Sedan or Honda Civic or a vehicle with a similar style.

Investigators say they’re gathering as much evidence as possible.

“With cameras, and with doorbell cameras and ring cameras, that's what the detectives will search and look for and research those things. and then hopefully, we can find the suspects in this case,” Erbaugh said.

Noah's family is urging the driver involved to come forward.

“Please don't make the cops have to sit there and dig for another week and find you just do the right thing and turn yourself in,” Sheink said.