Woman accused of intentionally running over her husband

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been arrested and accused of running down her husband late Monday night with her car, breaking his leg.

Officers were called out to the 1500 block of S Elmendorf Street near S Zarzamora on the west side of the city around 10 p.m. for reports of a hit and run incident.

When police arrived, they found the victim with a broken leg and some contusions on his nose. He told officers that he was getting some items from the trunk of the car, when the his wife backed up over him and then drove off. According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told police his wife had accused him of infidelity.

Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 63-year-old Hortensia Gil. She is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Related Articles Passenger files lawsuit over PTSD after witnessing ground worker being ingested by jet engine at SA Airport

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.