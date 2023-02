Her family believes she may be in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are searching for a Longview woman who was reported missing after she was last heard from on Thursday.

Vanitra Odom, 46, is 5' 3" tall and weighs about 300 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and wears glasses. She may be driving a silver Honda Accord displaying Texas license plate NKT6466 and her family believes she may be in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.