If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Tyler police.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a man who went missing July 1.

According to the TPD, Emery McCuin, 54, was last seen in the 3100 block of Park Center Dr. in Tyler.

He was wearing a white shirt, tan pants, black boots, glasses and walks with a cane.

McCuin has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and he also has a pacemaker.