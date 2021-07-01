POLICE: Shooting victim was shot behind businesses in the 1200 block of SSW Loop 323

The victim’s friends had originally told police that they were walking around Rose Rudman Park when the victim was shot by someone they did not know.

TYLER, Texas — Detectives have determined the location of a shooting that occurred Wednesday.

According to Tyler Police, the shooting occurred behind businesses in the 1200 block of SSW Loop 323 in Tyler.

Friends of the victim originally said they were and walking around Rose Rudman Park when their friend was shot by someone they did not know.

The victim, 18-year-old James Sutherland, was shot in the chest but is expected to recover.

The victim and witnesses have been uncooperative in this case.

The shooting is still under investigation.

If anyone has information on this case, please contact the police department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.