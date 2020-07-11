Police: Street racers struck, killed Fort Worth couple

Ben and Meg Arbour were heavily involved in their families, their communities, and their church. They were driving home from a date when street racers struck them.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking into a tragic crash that took the lives of three people off 4700 W Risinger Road on Thursday night.

Ben and Meg Arbour, of Fort Worth, were returning home from a date when they were struck by a vehicle that was racing another vehicle at high speeds.

Fort Worth police sent WFAA the following statement:

"A vehicle from an intersecting road pulled out onto Risinger and one of the racing vehicles struck the vehicle. That vehicle flipped over and the racing vehicle struck a stone wall. There were two occupants in the flipped vehicle and one occupant in the racing vehicle. "

Ben and Meg Arbour leave behind their four children.

Dale Braswell is the pastor of their church at Wedgwood Baptist. The Arbours had been attending the church for three to four years. Pastor Braswell describes a family devoted in their faith.

"They were just passionate about relationships. This was a family that understood the importance of opening up your lives to other people," said Braswell.

Police said the driver of one of the racing cars also died.

Ben Arbour worked a primary job and was an adjunct professor in theology at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. WFAA was told that Meg Arbour was heavily involved with her children and homeschooling.

"Their whole life was dedicated to their family, their church, to Christ, and to scholarship," said Charles Carpenter, a close family friend

Residents told WFAA the road where the crash occurred is notorious for high speeds.