POLICE: Second suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of Lufkin teen

Deedrick Renfro was arrested in connection to Elvin Alday's death.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department have arrested a second suspect in connection to Sunday morning's fatal shooting.

According to Lufkin police, through the course of their investigation, they identified Deedrick Renfro, 23, of Lufkin as the shooter in the death of 19-year-old Elvin Alday. Renfro will be taken to the Angelina County Jail.

Officials say around 2 p.m., Thursday, detectives spotted Renfro as the passenger in a black, Chrysler 300. While they were working to confirm that information, the driver of the car ran a red light at the intersection of Ellen Trout Drive and U.S. 69 north. This caused a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler.

Renfro attempted to run away from the scene but was taken into custody.

The condition of the occupants of the two other vehicles is unknown at this time.