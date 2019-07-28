LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a woman early Sunday morning.

Police were called to perform a welfare check around 3:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Temple Street, near Lear Park and the Gregg County Fairgrounds.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the body of Kimberly Wallace, 39.

As a result of the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr., 41, of Longview.

Officers later located Thomas in a park located in the 1200 block of El Paso Street. According to the LPD, when confronted, Thomas began shooting at officers. Police were able to shoot back, hitting Thomas twice. No officers were injured.

Thomas was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released back into police custody.

He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on $500,000 bond.

The Texas Rangers have been contacted to investigate the officer-involved shooting and the officers involved in this incident will be placed on administrative leave with pay, per department policy.

The LPD is still gathering information on the crime and encourage anyone with knowledge of the incident to call police at (903) 237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.

