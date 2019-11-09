TYLER, Texas — A teenager is behind bars after allegedly robbing a convenience store clerk Wednesday morning in Tyler

Around 8:10 a.m. Tyler police responded to the Valero, located at 2211 SSW Loop 323, in reference to reports of an aggravated robbery.

According to police, a 16-year-old black male entered the store and asked the clerk for some cigarettes. Police say when the clerk turned around with the cigarettes, the teen had a handgun pointed at her and demanded all the cash. He then reportedly ran out of the store with the cash.

Officers flooded the area searching for the teen that matched the description given. The TPD says a traffic unit located the suspect just before 8:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Seeton Street.

Officers recovered items on the suspect that connected him to the robbery, according to TPD press release. Officials say a weapon that was recovered from the suspect was determined to be stolen from a case in Smith County.

Authorities say the teen was arrested for aggravated robbery and booked into the Tyler-Smith County Juvenile Attention Center.