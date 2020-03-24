LUFKIN, Texas — One teen was injured following a shooting Monday night in Lufkin.

According to Lufkin police, around 11:05 p.m. officers were called to a shooting that had already occurred in the 600 block of Hoskins Avenue.

Police say a teen identified as, Ricardo Solis, 19, had been shot in the left thigh.

Solis told authorities he and two friends were in a friend’s vehicle when a man they knew only as “Bryant” walked up looking intoxicated.

Solis says Bryant aggressively asked to ride around with them but they told him they didn’t have enough gas to do so.

Solis says Bryant then became agitated saying “do you need me to get my gun?” They told him to “go get it” and Bryant walked away.

Solis and one of his friends then got out of the vehicle and his friend who owned the vehicle drove away to avoid any further conflict. Solis and his friend were standing in the street talking when Bryant returned with a revolver and fired in his direction.

Solis was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Authorities located the suspect at his home on Bell Street and identified him as 21-year-old Bryant Hernandez. He was taken into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hernandez was in possession of a .38 special round at the time of his arrest.